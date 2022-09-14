TENNIS. France - Germany: time, TV channel... How to follow the matches?

Beginning of the group stage of the Davis Cup this Wednesday, September 14 for the French team which faces Germany.

While the US Open has just ended, the Davis Cup is reappearing at the end of the season with the start of the group stage for the French team from this Wednesday, September 14 against Germany. Asked about the meetings, Sébastien Grosjean believe that qualifying will be a matter of little. "The four teams are quite close, it's a fairly homogeneous group and there are good doubles in each team. I don't want to project myself into the matches on Thursday and Saturday, I want to stay focused on the first against Germany. Above all, I hope that we will have a good atmosphere and I think it's quite open. In any case, we are very motivated to seek qualification over the three games."

As a reminder, each meeting between two nations is played in the form of two singles and a double played on the same day to the best of three sets. At the end of the group stage, the leaders of each group, accompanied by the two best runners-up, will qualify for the main draw, which will begin with the quarter-finals. Until the final, the competition will be held in the same city, Malaga (Spain), from November 21 to 27.

To start following the matches between France and Germany, it will be necessary to connect from 2 p.m. to the various platforms which broadcast the matches.

The L'Équipe platform is responsible for broadcasting the competition live, with a focus on France's matches during the group stages. The retransmission of the final phases is also ensured, even if France finds itself eliminated from the competition. beIN Sports will also broadcast the matches

The captain of the Blues Sébastien Grosjean has decided to summon Benjamin Bonzi (50th in the world), Adrian Mannarino (45th), Arthur Rinderknech (58th) and, for the double, Nicolas Mahut (20th in this specialty) and Richard Gasquet.