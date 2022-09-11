TENNIS. Alcaraz - Ruud: follow the US Open final live

In the US Open final, Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz are vying for more than their maiden Grand Slam title tonight in New York. The winner will also be awarded the world No. 1 spot. Follow the game here live with us.

The 2022 US Open final will begin at around 10 p.m. French time and will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

The US Open final between Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz can be followed exclusively on Eurosport 1. The Discovery group's channel owns all the TV rights to the American Grand Slam, as well as the Australian Open.

The US Open final between Casper Ruud, seeded n°5, and Carlos Alcaraz, seeded n°3, will be available on the Eurosport Player platform.

BetClic: Casper Ruud: 2.93 / Carlos Alcaraz: 1.43Parions Sport: Casper Ruud: 2.90 / Carlos Alcaraz: 1.44Winamax: Casper Ruud: 2.95 / Carlos Alcaraz: 1.43