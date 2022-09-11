TENNIS. Alcaraz-Ruud, a throne for two at the US Open

In the US Open final, Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz are vying for more than their maiden Grand Slam title tonight in New York. The winner will also be awarded the world No. 1 spot.

The organizers of the US Open had certainly not planned such a poster in the final and even less give an echo to a very royal news. As the United Kingdom mourns the passing of its Queen after 70 years of reign and her son Charles III succeeded her on the throne, and on television, the Targaryens compete for the iconic Iron Throne in the series at the successful House of Dragons, tennis enters the dance with the crowning of a new monarch as the last act. Indeed, in the absence of Novak Djokovic, ruler inadmissible to the United States as in Australia 8 months earlier, and with the premature eliminations of Daniil Medvedev, fallen overlord, and Rafael Nadal, lord with a creaking body, two young ambitious have managed to thwart the pitfalls of the American fortnight to reach the final and claim a piece of history because this last act on the New York scene will enter one way or another in the great legend of tennis offering a first Grand Slam crown to its laureate as well as the world throne.

A double challenge which makes the meeting even more special for two very different players between Carlos Alcaraz, programmed to reign, and Casper Ruud, not expected at such a party. A sure bet on the circuit for several months, the Norwegian had above all distinguished himself in secondary tournaments (9 career titles, all in ATP 250, the fourth level in the world). Then in 2022, the moult took place. Finalist in Miami, on hard, Ruud then invited himself to the Roland-Garros final last June. If he took a monumental slap against Nadal (3-6, 3-6, 0-6), he showed that he was capable of reaching this level of excellence requirement. And he was convinced of it. A conviction that accompanied him throughout this US Open. "A Grand Slam final is not easy to reach, I tried to stay humble, to work hard, but to come back to the final four months later, it seems surreal", almost hallucinated Ruud, after his demonstration against Kachanov in semi final. Never worried, he knew how to negotiate his match methodically. With the exception of his third round against Paul where he had to work hard to get through 5 innings, the Norwegian went through this fortnight with calm and mastery. "He's great, he's humble but it's true that he's not going to set the stadium on fire. He doesn't have the charisma of Carlos Alcaraz or Frances Tiafoe, but he does honor to our game. He's extremely solid, he works hard (…) He is in an interesting dynamic. I think at Roland‐Garros, he was totally overwhelmed by the idea of ​​facing Rafael Nadal on clay. But now he seems to be playing even better than at Roland-Garros and he must tell himself that he has a great chance of winning", appreciates John McEnroe. An experience that should serve him to better approach this new appointment. "I hope that prepared me a bit. At least I know a bit about what I'll be up against when I step onto the court and see the trophy at the back of the field," Ruud said.

This experience, Carlos Alcaraz does not have it but is it only a problem for the kid from Murcia who likes to demolish everything in his path with the insolence of his 19 years. Unlike Ruud, the Spaniard seems to be born to play these finals, to endure this pressure. Entering his tournament with ease, Alcaraz has just chained three matches in 5 sets, including an epic quarter-final duel against Jannick Sinner, to reach his first Grand Slam final, without any sign of exhaustion. Once again, the Iberian prodigy blew away with the quality of his game, his ability to adapt to all opponents and triumph over everything, as so often this season (7 finals for 4 titles). "Mentally, he is ready to win a major title and be number 1," assumes his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, who has also been there. The only real unknown lies in his approach to the event. Will he be crushed by the pressure and stakes of a Grand Slam final or will he embrace it with the same casualness and audacity of champions?Ruud knows the threat and will work to derail his young adversary. "If he steps forward, he can do anything with the ball. He can trigger a winner. He also has great touch on the ball. I think he has one of the best dropshots on the circuit. If you play with good depth and good length, it's harder to do bunts. That's something I'll try to focus on. Hope it's a good game. He beat me several times and I will try to take my revenge", explains the Norwegian. His ability to hold the exchange, to prevent the flashes of Spain will depend on his chances of winning his first Major and climbing to the throne of tennis, which no Norwegian has succeeded before him. Otherwise, Alcaraz will seize power, sooner than anyone would have imagined, to usher in a new era. More than a final, the first day of the rest of their lives.

The 2022 US Open final will begin at around 10 p.m. French time and will take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

The US Open final between Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz can be followed exclusively on Eurosport 1. The Discovery group's channel owns all the TV rights to the American Grand Slam, as well as the Australian Open.

The US Open final between Casper Ruud, seeded n°5, and Carlos Alcaraz, seeded n°3, will be available on the Eurosport Player platform.

