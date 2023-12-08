Teenager killed in Valenton: a minor in police custody

A minor suspect was arrested and taken into custody after the death of a 16-year-old teenager, fatally stabbed in Valenton in Val-de-Marne.

An investigation was opened into homicide in Valenton in Val-de-Marne, after the death of a 16-year-old teenager. He was fatally stabbed on Friday December 8. A minor was arrested and taken into custody. For the moment, "there is no notion that this is a fight between gangs", according to the prosecution.

The victim had gone out to sell a pair of jogging pants after being contacted on the online sales platform Vinted. According to a police source, an altercation took place around 8 p.m. between the minor and five people. One of the people present then allegedly took out a knife to stab the victim in the thigh. “The victim was hit at the level of the femoral artery,” indicates a source close to the case to Le Parisien. On site, emergency services were unable to revive the teenager, while the police were deployed to “preserve the crime scene”. Questioned by Le Parisien, the mayor of the town, Metin Yavuz, is sorry about this tragedy. For him, the victim would not be from Valenton. The victim's cousin, who was there, was also injured with a knife in the thigh, but his vital prognosis is not in jeopardy.

In January 2023, another teenager was stabbed to death in Val-de-Marne, in front of a high school in Thiais. He was also 16 years old and the track between rival gangs had then been favored. Four days before the tragedy in Valenton, a 15-year-old teenager also died during a confrontation in Domont, in Val-d'Oise.