Teenager killed in Val-d'Oise: a deadly brawl between rival gangs, the participants sought

A 15-year-old teenager died during a brawl between two rival gangs from the communes of Domont and Ezanville, in Val-d'Oise, on December 4. An investigation was opened for intentional homicide by the Pontoise public prosecutor's office.

A 15-year-old teenager killed by a stabbing weapon in Val-d'Oise. The young man lost his life during a brawl between rival gangs from the communes of Domont and Ezanville, the Pontoise public prosecutor's office said. The fight occurred Monday, December 4 around 6 p.m. in Domont, on the public road of Avenue Jean-Rostand, between “young people who knew each other.” Around twenty people took part in the brawl, ten in each gang according to details from BFMTV.

The young man who died was unknown to the police, indicates the continuous news channel. Originally from Domont, he succumbed to his injuries despite the intervention of emergency services and was declared dead between 7 and 8 p.m. Another young man from the same town was slightly injured, but his life prognosis is not in jeopardy.

An investigation into intentional homicide was opened and entrusted to the Montmorency gendarmerie research brigade and the Versailles research section. Several personnel were deployed on Monday evening in this sector of Val d'Oise. The CRS 8 was deployed as reinforcement late at night in the face of fears of disturbances to public order, but given the calm certain law enforcement units left.

The prosecution indicated that “the investigation is underway to identify the participants” of the brawl. For the moment, the origin of the clash is not known. The gendarmerie told AFP that it was dealing with "a fairly classic phenomenon of fighting between gangs" which unfortunately led to the death of an individual.