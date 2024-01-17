Teenager killed in the metro in Saint-Denis: a young suspect in police custody after surrendering

The day after the death of 14-year-old Sedan, attacked at the Saint-Denis Basilique metro station, a 19-year-old young man turned himself in to the police on Thursday.

Stabbed and beaten several times on Wednesday January 17, around 8 p.m., as he prepared to take line 13 of the Paris metro at Saint-Denis Basilique station, in the direction of Saint-Denis Université, Sedan, young 14-year-old schoolboy, died "despite the rapid intervention of the firefighters who carried out a cardiac massage for very long minutes", indicated Wednesday evening in a press release from the town hall of Saint-Denis. In fact, a "hidden" man allegedly "threw himself" on Sedan and two of his friends who were coming down the steps to get to the metro platform. He was then equipped with a “knife”.

Put on the run by the schoolboy's two friends, the attacker jumped on a metro towards the terminus of line 13: Saint-Denis University, where he could have been filmed by surveillance cameras. However, his trace was then lost, notes Le Parisien, which adds that, since then, the Bobigny prosecutor's office has revealed that the main suspect in this case could well have been identified and presented himself to the police on Thursday after -noon. The man is believed to be 19 years old. He was taken into custody for manslaughter. The investigation continues. It was entrusted to the sub-directorate of the judicial police of Seine-Saint-Denis.

While this tragedy occurs in a context of increased violence, around ten brawls having been recorded over the last week in this territory, the socialist mayor of Saint-Denis, Mathieu Hanotin, announced a series of measures, with the objective of a rapid return to calm. Thus, parents of adolescents have been asked to invite their adolescent(s) to “stay at home” for the next few days outside of classes and their extracurricular activities. A “temporary ban on gatherings on public property” has also been put in place “until January 22, 2024 at noon” and police reinforcements must be deployed at the scene of the latest brawls, but also around schools.