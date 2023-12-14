Teacher threatened in Rennes: a thoughtful and premeditated act? What does the teenager risk?

The 12-year-old student, who threatened one of his teachers in Rennes on Wednesday December 13 without hurting her, was hospitalized after a psychiatric examination.

A 12-year-old student, attending a college in Rennes, threatened a teacher in the middle of class on Wednesday, December 13, with a knife, who was not injured. During a press conference, Philippe Astruc, Rennes public prosecutor, explained that a student made threatening remarks in the middle of class: “I’m crazy today, I want to kill someone Today". She would have threatened to kill her teacher but she would also have talked about students who don't like her. She then allegedly took a 17cm knife out of her bag. “It happened in Arras, I want to do the same,” she would have said.

The student was then neutralized by the principal education advisor and a college mediator. Placed in judicial detention, she must be subjected to a “psychiatric examination”. A criminal investigation into attempted intentional homicide of a person responsible for a public service mission, entrusted to the Rennes departmental security, was opened by the Rennes public prosecutor's office.

The schoolgirl was placed in judicial restraint as the law stipulates for children aged 10 to 13. The schoolgirl's judicial restraint was lifted after her psychiatric examination, indicated Philippe Astruc, the patient being considered "dangerous for herself". A provisional placement order was issued, "entrusting the minor to the departmental council with hospitalization in a specialized environment for the time necessary for care", indicated the public prosecutor of Rennes.