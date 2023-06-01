Tax deadline 2023: last hours in 30 departments, and at home?

TAX DEADLINE. The deadlines for completing your tax return follow one another. This Thursday, June 1 marks a new stage for some of the departments. And at your home ?

[Updated June 1, 2023 at 12:44 p.m.] Taxpayers in departments ranging from numbers 20 to 54 have no more time to waste checking and completing their tax returns! The "deadline" for completing and validating your 2023 tax returns on 2022 income is set for Thursday June 1 at midnight. Those in departments 55 to 976 will have a few bonus days but must also have entered their data before the evening of June 8.

As for the others, whether they complete it on paper or online and residing in departments no. 01 to 19, it's already too late! They are now subject to a 10% increase, then 40% if you still have not resolved the situation after receiving a formal notice. Don't play with fire, it's better to get ahead, the tax site, impots.gouv.fr being sometimes subject to bugs in the home stretch due to traffic overload.

Like every year, the arrival of spring rhymes with tax declaration. And despite the introduction of the withholding tax four years ago, you will not escape it. Indeed, you will have to complete your tax return again, or check the information pre-filled by the tax authorities in your automatic declaration. The sending of pre-filled declarations will extend from April 6 to 25, 2023. The opening of the online declaration service will open its doors on April 13, 2023. The deadline for taxes online at impots.gouv.fr depends exclusively on your department number. We advise you to pay close attention to the deadlines after which it will no longer be possible to declare your income. An oversight that could cost you dearly with a financial penalty. In total, three zones have been determined by the tax authorities. Here are the deadlines for 2023:

To declare online, you must connect to your private space with your tax number and your password. If you do not yet have a password, enter your tax number, your online access number and your reference tax income. You will find these identifiers on the tax return received in April (tax number and online access number) and on the tax notice received in August N-1 (reference tax income). If you have forgotten your tax number or your password, on the authentication screen, the procedures allow you to recover your identifiers.

Once authenticated, select the "Declare my income" service. Your online declaration will be pre-filled with information known to the administration. All you have to do is verify your marital status, your address and the pre-filled amounts. You can correct them if necessary. Then, you will complete the other income you have received and the charges, reductions or tax credits to which you are entitled. Don't forget to sign your online declaration for it to be taken into account.

This year, the tax return must be done online. However, there are certain exceptions and some taxpayers can still complete the paper form, if they do not have Internet access or if they do not have the capacity to use digital tools can still use the paper form. In this case, the paper tax return can be made until May 22, 2023 midnight, the postmark being authentic, regardless of their place of residence. The deadline is therefore the same for everyone.