Tariff shield 2023: extended, what increase for gas and electricity prices?

TARIFF SHIELD. The extension of the tariff shield was endorsed by the government this week in order to contain the rise in the price of gas and electricity. What increase in 2023? We will explain everything to you.

[Updated September 16, 2022 at 9:39 a.m.] Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced the extension of the tariff shield in 2023 during a press briefing organized on Wednesday September 14 in the context of the energy crisis that the country is going through. A price shield introduced a year ago to contain increases in energy prices. "We are going to extend the tariff shield mechanism for all households in 2023," she declared, clear, clear and precise. However, this time, the maximum and controlled increase in energy prices (gas and electricity) will not be 4% as until the end of 2022. From now on, the maximum increase in the price of gas will be set at 15% from January 2023, and at 15% also for electricity from February 2023.

Recall that the tariff shield had been the option chosen by the government then led by Jean Castex in October 2021 to deal with soaring energy costs in the context of post-Covid recovery. The outbreak of war in Ukraine in March 2022 and the sanctions imposed on Russia, followed by a reduction in gas imports by the European Union and a veritable economic showdown with Moscow, had led the government to extend the device until the end of 2022. How does it work, what is the principle, why will prices still increase in 2023? Here are some answers.

The price shield is a mechanism that freezes regulated gas and electricity prices. The State decides on a maximum price and finances the difference to allow households to have a fixed price and to limit the increase in prices, and therefore the increase in the consumer's bill. The cost for the State is estimated at 16 billion euros for the year 2023.

With the tariff shield, the government had promised an increase contained at 4% for electricity during the year 2022 and a gas tariff frozen on that of October 2021. For 2023, the increase will be 15%, well below the market price forecasts, for both electricity and gas. "Without government action, prices would be multiplied by 2.2 at the beginning of next year", assured Elisabeth Borne during the presentation of the device on September 14, 2022.

The 15% increase in prices set by the tariff shield will still represent a substantial increase for households. “These increases will lead to an average increase in bills of around 25 euros per month for households that heat with gas, instead of around 200 euros per month without a price shield, explained Elisabeth Borne on September 14, 2022. And an average increase of 20 euros per month for households that heat with electricity, instead of 180 euros per month without a tariff shield."

Not all French households benefit from the tariff shield. It all depends on the offer and your energy supplier. Good news for gas consumers, all households have been eligible for the price shield since February 16, 2022. For electricity, it's a little more complex! Only subscribers to the regulated tariff are eligible, it is the famous EDF blue tariff. Some alternative suppliers also offer contracts with an offer indexed to the regulated tariff. Customers of these offers are also protected by the price shield, unlike indexed offers on the wholesale market. In the latter case, the price shield is not in effect and prices could therefore soar this winter.