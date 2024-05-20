Tania Dutel accuses Seb Mellia of rape: the comedian's personal message to the accused

Tania Dutel revealed that she had filed a complaint against comedian Seb Mellia for rape.

This Monday, Tania Dutel revealed on Instagram her filing of a complaint against Seb Mellia for rape. In the post, she shared two photos of her complaint filing certificate. The France Inter columnist accompanied the photos with a message addressed directly to the French comedian. “Now you know... I'm counting on your industry supporters to take a screenshot and send it to you,” she wrote.

Seb Mellia is not his first accusation. He has already been the subject of a preliminary investigation following a complaint filed in 2019, as revealed by Mediapart. Télérama also published an investigation last March recounting the testimonies of 11 women, comedians or spectators, who accused Seb Mellia of inappropriate behavior, sexual assault or rape.

Last January, it was Belgian comedian Florence Mendez who took the floor to list the testimonies of 31 women who denounced the behavior of the 38-year-old stand-upper. The latter also gave her support to Tania Dutel: “Girl. We love you, we admire you, we believe you. We’re here.” Activists and supporters of the movement