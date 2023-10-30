Switzerland has imagined a game of chance that pays more than Euromillions - you can play it from France

A new game with several million euros to win has been imagined by the Swiss lottery. The French can participate and will be surprised.

Games of chance are legion in France: you just have to go to a tobacconist or an FDJ point of sale to realize the great diversity of the concepts on offer. The two simplest and most popular are obviously the Loto and the Euromillions, which are based on a simple principle: you check 6 or 7 numbers and if these numbers make up the day's draw, you win an extraordinary sum of money.

But the games business is like any other, a little novelty never hurts. And neither can attract new customers. It is around this reflection that the major Euromillions lottery companies have come together in recent years to imagine a new game, targeting the youngest. And the good idea came from Switzerland to design a new concept, with a jackpot of more than 7 million euros at stake. the difference with existing games? This amount will be distributed in the form of monthly payments!

As its director indicates to the newspaper Le Matin, “Loterie Romande has a long experience in the creation and operation of annuity games; our experience was decisive in its design”. And to proudly add that “Loterie Romande is the initiator” of this new game of chance called EuroDreams.

The game is played from Switzerland but also from France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Ireland, Austria and Luxembourg. That is to say all the countries of the “Euromillions community”. But the principle is different: from a grid of 6 numbers to tick, you do not win a gigantic sum with the jackpot, but an annuity. That is to say up to 20,000 euros per month for 30 years (or 22,222 Swiss francs). The game is coordinated by all lotteries and promoted in France by Française des Jeux, which gives this new game of chance great visibility.

The first draw is scheduled for November 6. And good news, it is easier to win at EuroDreams than at Euromillions. Andrew Algeo, head of the Irish lottery, did his calculations and congratulated himself to the press that "a EuroDreams grid is 7 times more likely to be a winner than a EuroMillions grid". In terms of probability, it's very clear indeed: there is only one chance in 139 million of winning the Euromillions jackpot and one chance in 13 of winning a prize, including the stake. For EuroDreams, there is a 1 in 19 million chance of winning the jackpot, but there is a 1 in 4.66 chance of winning.

It's statistical: we will therefore win more at EuroDreams than at Euromillions. It will also be easier to win according to the probabilities than in the Loto (1 chance in 6). Note, however, that the Loto offers approximately the same chances of winning the jackpot (one chance in 19 million) for a jackpot ranging from 2 to 15 million euros, with an average of 5 million euros.