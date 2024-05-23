Sweating does not mean eliminating, what really makes you lose weight is elsewhere

Does the perspiration that we evacuate every day allow us to eliminate it more quickly? The answer is no and what burns fat is elsewhere...

Summer is approaching and for those who sweat quite quickly, sports sessions risk turning into a cascade of sweat. On average, our body secretes 1 liter of sweat per day. But this number can increase significantly under the influence of heat or intense training. At most, we can even produce up to 3-4 liters of sweat!

Not very pleasant, you will tell us. Well, you are absolutely right! Be aware that sweating does not necessarily make you lose weight more quickly; this is a myth that scientists have decided to dispel. Recently published in the New York Times, a study reveals that the idea that we eliminate toxins through sweating is false.

Sweating simply helps regulate your body temperature. It is not used, contrary to popular belief, to expel waste or eliminate toxic substances. Conversely, when we are cold, our body causes shivers to warm the surface of our skin.

The most skeptical will find it hard to believe and a study in the journal Environment International affirms that there is still a small nuance to be made: if perspiration is mainly composed of water and minerals, it can sometimes also contain traces of various toxins. But make no mistake: these substances are released in doses so low that they are negligible.

Chemist Joe Schwarcez believes that we excrete "many substances" in sweat, but "the presence of a chemical does not equate to the presence of risk." The chemicals or toxins we create, called toxins, are attracted to fat and actually have difficulty being evacuated with sweat. For a person exercising intense activity for 45 minutes and losing 2 liters of sweat per day, less than a tenth of a nanogram of toxins was recorded...

For those who think that sweating makes you lose weight, the answer is no, because sweating itself does not directly burn calories. The largest sources of elimination actually come primarily from our liver and kidney. And if sport is so good, it is not for the sweating it causes, but for something completely different: during the effort, your body is burning calories to supply energy to your muscles which need it. much needed. So it's not the simple act of sweating that burns calories, but rather the reason you're sweating - physical activity!