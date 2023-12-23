Suspected listeria contamination: smoked salmon subject to national recall

Slices of Norwegian smoked salmon from the Le Fumoir brand are affected by a national recall, announces the government website Rappel Conso.

Le Fumoir brand sliced ​​smoked salmon is suspected of listeria contamination. It is the subject of a national recall, announces the government website Rappel Conso. We must therefore be extra vigilant regarding this product, often consumed during the end-of-year holidays, particularly during Christmas dinner, this Sunday, December 24, 2023. This concerns more particularly lot number 11173011, on sale since December 5 throughout France, in 1 kilogram format. The Rappel Conso site specifies that this is a presence of listeria monocytogenesis, which gives rise to listeriosis. If you are in possession of this product, please do not consume it, but destroy it or return it to the store where you purchased it.

If, however, you have already consumed this smoked salmon, you must be extra vigilant regarding several symptoms. "People who have consumed the products mentioned and who present with fever, isolated or accompanied by headaches, and body aches, are invited to consult their doctor and report this consumption. Serious forms with neurological complications and maternal or fetal damage in pregnant women can also sometimes occur,” explains Rappel Conso. The incubation period can be up to eight weeks. If you have any doubts or for more information, you can call this telephone number: 01 60 64 95 64.