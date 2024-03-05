Super Tuesday results: Biden misses the mark, Trump by KO.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump won Super Tuesday hands down. The Democrat was only beaten in Samoa, the same observation for the Republican in Vermont.

This Tuesday, March 5, 2024, the American primaries called “Super Tuesday” were held in around fifteen states. The goal: to vote to elect the representative of the Republicans and Democrats in the next presidential election in November 2024. If the two big favorites in the election, Trump and Biden crushed the competition, the lessons are more numerous than expected. The American billionaire did not conquer all 15 voting states, and Nikki Haley, his opponent, has still not abdicated. For his part, the current President of the United States Joe Biden narrowly missed the success, a territory resisted him.

The former tenant of the White House won at least 12 of the 15 states in which Super Tuesday was organized. Virginia first, then North Carolina, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Maine and Massachusetts, Arkansas, Texas, Colorado, Minnesota and California are won over to Trump's cause . Results for Utah and Alaska are still pending. If the outcome of these primaries was not in doubt, Donald Trump, with his results, is moving a little closer to the presidential nomination. “It was a great Tuesday for us,” he said from Mar-a-Lago (Florida).

On the other hand, he was beaten by Nikki Haley in Vermont, she totaled 50.1% of the votes in this small state. The latter, however, refused to give up after the new debacle of Super Tuesday and still presents itself as an “alternative” to Donald Trump. With 80 delegates, he is now considerably behind Donald Trump, who has nearly 1,000. To secure the nomination, 1,215 delegates are required. A score that could be reached as early as mid-March, after the primary in Florida.

If there is still a problem in the Trump camp, it concerns certain scores made by Haley. 30% in states like Colorado or Virginia for example. In view of the presidential election in November, the American billionaire must bring together his entire camp if he wishes to win the supreme election. “We want unity, and we will have it very soon. Success will bring unity,” he said on Tuesday.

For his part, Joe Biden was very close to achieving success in this Super Tuesday. This Tuesday, the Democrat won all the states at stake, as well as Iowa which organized a postal vote. Only one resisted him: American Samoa, a territory which is participating in the primaries without being one of the 50 American states. Entrepreneur Jason Palmer won the vote. The current President of the United States, who is seeking a second term, now has, like Donald Trump among the Republicans, a very large majority which should lead the Americans to the long-awaited duel between the two men to access the White House.

Be careful, all the fights are far from being won in advance by the 81-year-old man. In fact, 40,000 people cast a blank ballot in Minnesota. Activists even called on voters to demonstrate to ask Joe Biden to stop supporting Israel. This state which has the largest share of the Muslim population in the country therefore voted 20% white. It is already the second state after Michigan last week to significantly and negatively affect Joe Biden's score. Will this make him act in favor of a ceasefire in Gaza? Response in the coming weeks.