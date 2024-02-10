Super Bowl 2024: a Frenchman present! On which channel and at what time can you watch the match?

The 2024 Super Bowl will pit the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday, February 11 with a Frenchman.

It's the sporting event of the year in the United States, the Super Bowl. For this 2024 edition, the NFL final will pit the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday February 11 in Las Vegas. Title holders after their victory last year against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs are not considered the big favorites for this Super Bowl LVIII despite the presence of the best quarterback in the NFL Patrick Mahomes. "To be able to win back-to-back Super Bowls is special. There's only a small group of teams that have been able to do it. We just have to prove that we can do it, prove that we can win twice "I think we have the guys to do it," explained the Kansas superstar. The 49ers finished the regular season with the best record in the NFC, 12-5, tied with the Lions and the Cowboys, making them the Bookmakers' favorites for this 2024 Super Bowl. But be careful, since 2014, the team favored to win the Super Bowl lost six times...

This Super Bowl will also be an opportunity to see our “little Frenchman”, Lucas Niang, lineman for the Kansas City Chiefs. After being the first French player to win the Super Bowl last year, he could double the stake and make a little more history. Born in New York on August 18, 1998, to an Ivorian mother and a French father, Lucas Niang never lived in France and completed his studies in the United States. However, he remains very much attacked by his country. “I went to Marseille, to Lille too, depending on where my family lived. We moved around quite a bit, we went to see my grandmother, our uncles and aunts, my cousins. I decreased a little when football became serious. That's how I learned to speak French, of course" he explains for L'Equipe.

This year, he has appeared in 14 Chiefs games and is a shadow player. While playing the position of tackle (offensive tackle), he never touches the ball. His only mission is to protect his quarterback. This night, whatever happens, there will be blue, white, red in the stadium because since the NFL allows players to display their origins by sticking stickers on their helmet, Lucas Niang proudly displays the blue-white flag -red. An obvious fact even for the latter. “I have never seen another French flag in the NFL and it made me really happy to do so,” explains the main person involved in the columns of L’Équipe.

The match kicks off on the night of Sunday February 11 to Monday February 12, at 12:30 a.m. French time, or 3:30 p.m. in Nevada

M6 and beIN Sports 1, which owns the rights to the NFL, share the broadcast of the event.

