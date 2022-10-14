Summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1295 of October 14, 2022

On Friday, October 14, 2022, episode 1295 of Tomorrow is Ours, Martin disarms Amanda and puts her in handcuffs.

On Friday, October 14, episode 1295 of DNA, Martin and Amanda are at gunpoint. The commander suggests that they drop their weapons at the same time, Amanda pretends to put down hers before taking it back, but Martin is faster and neutralizes her. The hunt for the nurse is over. During her interrogation, the young woman shows no remorse, her life stopped at the death of Ulysses with whom she had many projects. She holds Martin responsible for what happened, he took too long to act and without him her love would still be alive. Martin broods and feels guilty, even if Lisa tries to reassure him. Georges is unhappy to see what has become of his former friend. For his part, Hadrian is back in top form and no longer needs protection. He decides to return to Indonesia.

Still in Sète, the atmosphere is torrid at the roommate. Noor and Gabriel seem to be drawn like magnets and have a great time in bed. Unfortunately for the student, the atmosphere isn't as warm at the law firm and Soraya is in a bad mood. His trainee thinks that his internet meeting the day before did not go well. In this episode of Tomorrow Belongs to Us, Noor tries to get Soraya out of her way: she can't wait for love at first sight to have fun. So Soraya decides to see Stéphane again and makes him an offer he didn't expect at all: she tells him that she wants them to go to her place, or his place. Stéphane accepts, delighted.

Finally, in episode 1295 of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on Friday October 14 on TF1, Emma feels stupid and has the impression of not having made the case for the photos of Adam. She has a real crush on her classmate and fears that he is not interested in her. She thinks he prefers Amel, but Camille reassures her. Amel also doubts, she has the impression of not pleasing anyone and of not standing up to Emma. Fortunately, she too can count on Lisa to cheer her up. For his part, Adam is looking for a nice photo to submit for the contest, but hesitates: the photos of Emma are professional and well framed, but he has a shot of Amel taken by chance and very authentic, which could also be suitable. François advises him to send both.