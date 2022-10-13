Summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1294 of October 13, 2022

In Tomorrow is Ours Episode 1294 from Thursday, October 13, 2022, Amanda is ready to shoot Martin.

In Thursday, October 13, episode 1294 of DNA, the police gathered several elements confirming that Amanda was indeed the shooter. She did not mourn Odysseus and focused on those she considers responsible for his death: the police. To try to locate her, Karim asks Victoire to call her friend. It works, his cell phone has stopped, but once there, the investigators find the phone in a trash can. Amanda knows they've located her and now that she has nothing to lose, she's going to take action. She follows Martin on a motorbike to his house and pulls out a gun before heading with a determined step towards Commander Constant's house...

Elsewhere in Sète, still in the October 13 episode of DNA, Amel encourages Adam to participate in a photography contest whose theme is "coastline and light". Having overheard the conversation, Camille encourages Emma to offer her to be her living model. The latter launches out and tells him about the farmhouse where she works as the ideal spot, and of course, she volunteers to pose. When the time comes, despite Camille's encouragement, Emma stresses out, she's afraid that Adam isn't interested in her… besides, he shows up with Amel! Emma is uncomfortable, the photo shoot starts badly. But after a short break, the young woman recovers, she is ready to shine in front of the lens.

Meanwhile, Soraya receives a mysterious package containing a jar of milk jam and an apology. She understands that it comes from Stéphane, the man she dismissed after a date. Gabriel pushes her to give him a second chance and, since Soraya erased his contact, he finds him on the Internet. In the episode of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on October 13 on TF1, Soraya ends up calling Stéphane. Just before the date, Noor tests him by flirting with him. He rejects her advances, which is a good sign for his sister. Later, Noor and Gabriel find themselves alone at his house, but as Noor is about to leave, he offers her to stay. She refuses, however, her eyes say something else… will she change her mind?