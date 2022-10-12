Summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1293 of October 12, 2022

In episode 1293 of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on Wednesday October 12, 2022, after attacking Sophie, the killer decides to target the police.

In the episode of DNA broadcast on Wednesday October 12 on TF1, Sophie wakes up tired with images of the attack in her mind: she asks to speak to Lisa immediately. At the time of the robbery, Sophie remembers that the killer spat in her face. Samples will therefore be taken from her blouse: nothing conclusive but a red hair is found there. Meanwhile, Raphaëlle wants to know why she helped the Messis. She wants to take responsibility. At the police station, thanks to several deductions, the investigators understand that Amanda is the culprit. Moreover, during this time, on her tablet, Amanda looks at a photo of Martin on which she spits.

Still in Sète, Mélanie apologizes to William after having surprised him with Hadrian the day before. The young policewoman wants to stick to a now strictly professional relationship. In this episode of Tomorrow belongs to us, Hadrien still tries his luck with the young woman who reminds him that she does not want to be demoted. She asks him to let her work. Alma returns to keep her son company. Hadrien suggests that Mélanie join them to play rummy. What she accepts but preferring to play poker. Hadrien loses and takes it very badly. Before leaving, Mélanie kisses her passionately before handing over to Sara, who has come to relieve her of the surveillance.

Finally, in episode 1293 of Tomorrow belongs to us, broadcast on October 12 on TF1, Sébastien is in a hotel bar and is waiting for Claire, with whom he had an appointment. She plants it and Sébastien goes to consult for his tachycardia and confides in his doctor, Marianne. He tells her about his heart problems and she agrees to give him her opinion. Marianne advises him not to take the fly for a missed appointment. Sébastien and Claire finally meet and confess their feelings.