Summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1292 of October 11

In episode 1292 of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on Tuesday October 11, 2022, Amanda is back in Sète and she is the killer on the run.

In the episode of DNA broadcast on Tuesday October 11 on TF1, Sophie wakes up in the hospital and Nordine is at her bedside. She admits to him that she was very in love with him, even if from now on, she seems close to Victor. The police interrogate Ariane, Ophélie's fellow prisoner who tells her that they were in a relationship. Ariane would have a motive, but has a solid alibi. She is not the killer and she even teaches Lisa that Ophelia and her brother had received the same threat card as Hadrian and Sophie. Later, Victoire bumps into Amanda, the nurse is back in Sète for training and the two friends can't wait to meet again. Once home, Amanda pulls out a gun. In his living room there is also a wig and the bird whose blood was used on the threat cards. She's the killer.

Still in Sète, Hadrian made a good heart against bad luck. The young policewoman in charge of his protection does not cheer up and refuses first of all to follow him in his delirium. True to form, Hadrien gently provokes her, even if Manon teases him about the ease with which Sophia has forgotten him. In this episode of Tomorrow Belongs to Us, Hadrian gets his way. William returns home to find the young man and the policewoman in undress and immediately understands that a rapprochement has occurred. Amused, he promises to keep the story to himself.

Finally, in episode 1292 of Tomorrow belongs to us, broadcast on October 11 on TF1, Charlie feels that François is leading her on and is looking for evidence. She discovers the pot of roses, but plays the game. François blindfolds her and actually brings her to the middle of a field in the middle of nature for a night of camping. Charlie pretends to be disappointed, but she has still provided champagne, a mattress and a good dinner so that their evening is not too unpleasant. The student is on her guard when hearing animal noises, but still agrees to spend a tender moment with her partner.