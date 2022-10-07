Summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1290 of October 7, 2022

In episode 1290 of Tomorrow belongs to us on Friday, October 7, 2022, the lawyer's hideout was discovered and she was injured by a gunshot.

On Friday, October 7, episode 1290 of DNA, Sophie and Victor spent the night together and the businessman promises to come back to help him leave. At the police station, Timothée calls to say that he hasn't heard from his father: Lisa manages to reach him and summons him but the interrogation is cut short: Brunet talks about a small altercation in the street with Yoann Champion, without more. Lisa releases him but tails him with Karim. In the apartment where she is hiding, Sophie is preparing her luggage. At the door, there is a knock: but it is not Victor, who arrives as expected, hears a shot and discovers Sophie lying lifeless on the ground.

Still in Sète, Jordan tells Damien and Emma about his meeting the day before with Judith. In this episode of Tomorrow belongs to us, Jordan, very enthusiastic, has already thought about their next meeting and plans to offer Judith either a cooking class in Montpellier or a long hike with a picnic. But at lunchtime, Judith confides in her mother that she always thinks of Noa. Chloe advises him not to rush things with Jordan. Suddenly, the young man has the unpleasant surprise of being refused a new appointment with Judith: she loved the ride yesterday but needs time. She asks him if they can stay friends. Back home, Audrey finds Jordan depressed on the couch. He confides in his mother who suggests that he stop working at the farmhouse.

Finally, in episode 1290 of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on Friday October 7 on TF1, Gabriel teases Soraya about her failed meeting the day before with a man found on an application. One thing leading to another, Soraya convinces Gabriel to register too, takes a picture of him and advises him on his text. The first matches fall and, in the evening, when Noor arrives unexpectedly, very dressed and with an aperitif, Gabriel prepares to meet one of the girls from the app. Leaving Noor visibly very disappointed.