Summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1289 of October 6, 2022

In episode 1289 of Tomorrow belongs to us from Thursday, October 6, 2022, the lawyer and the mobster fall into each other's arms.

In episode 1289 of DNA on Thursday, October 6, the police continue to investigate and understand that the lawyer is targeted and that they must find her before the killer. Victor refuses to reveal anything and pretends not to know where Sophie is hiding. Nordine knows he is lying and asks him to tell his ex that she is being chased and be careful. Victor returns to see the fugitive, without knowing that he is being followed. Once inside, he explains to the lawyer that he is going to help her flee abroad where she can start from scratch. Sophie asks the gangster why he is helping her and he replies that she also knew how to be there for him when he needed her. They suddenly kiss passionately.

Still in Sète, Victor and Sophie are not the only ones to get closer and Jordan despairs of finding an activity idea that Judith might like. He searches the Internet, without success. He finally asks for help from Damien who advises him to keep it simple. Jordan sends him to graze, but thinks. In this episode of Tomorrow is Ours, Jordan finally follows his stepfather's advice and offers Judith a stroll by the pond. Bingo, the young woman accepts. Before her appointment, she confides in Noor who advises her to go for it. The walk is very romantic and Jordan and Judith finally take hands.

Finally, in episode 1289 of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on Thursday October 6 on TF1, Soraya continues to make life difficult for Gabriel. She is aware of his prank with Noor and does not hesitate to give his opinion. She doesn't understand what the two roommates are playing at. For her, sex is not dissociated from feelings. Gabriel overhears numerous notifications from a dating app on the lawyer's smartphone. Soraya confesses: she has a date the same evening. Gabriel warns her of the intentions of the men who frequent the platform, but Soraya wants to believe in Prince Charming. Besides, his date is indeed charming and the current is flowing... Until the moment when he offers to sleep with him the same evening!