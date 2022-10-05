Summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1288 of October 5, 2022

In episode 1288 of Tomorrow belongs to us from Wednesday, October 5, 2022, Sophie reveals to Victor her secret related to the Messy.

In DNA episode 1288 from Wednesday October 5, Victor comes across Yoan Champion, who participated with Sophie in the escape of the Messy. They are both in mortal danger and he wants to extort money from the lawyer for her silence. Sophie has no choice but to explain everything to Victor: she has known the Messy since they were little and, thinking that they had no one but her, she organized their escape. But in wanting to help them, she condemned them. Meanwhile, Nordine pieced together the torn letter. It is in fact a love letter that Sophie addressed to him. He had no idea that the lawyer was so attached to him… At the end of the episode, François and Adam find Yoan unconscious in the street, he has been shot. Who seeks revenge for the Messy's death?

Meanwhile, on the Wednesday, October 5 episode of DNA, Chloe shares her suspicions with Raphaëlle: she wonders if Sébastien and Marianne have a relationship. After conducting her little investigation, the lawyer comes to the same conclusion. Her father got a makeover and got back into sport…there must be a woman behind it all. But she doesn't know it's not Marianne! In the evening, Sébastien finds a young woman around a cocktail. She tells him that she is tempted to accept the job offer that has been made to her in order to stay longer in the region.

For his part, Charlie wants to teach a little lesson to François who criticized him for being too snobbish. She offers him a lion disguise for the Moreno party, failing to tell him that it is no longer a fancy dress party. Finding the costume a little ridiculous, François tries in vain to escape. In the episode of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on October 5 on TF1, while François is the only disguised guest, Charlie arrives with a panther costume! The choreography they perform together caused a sensation among the Moreno guests.