Summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1285 of September 30, 2022

In episode 1285 of Tomorrow belongs to us from Friday, September 30, 2022, the oyster farmer refuses to go to the concert but leaves a door open.

In episode 1285 of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on Friday September 30 on TF1, Hadrian must report to the police, especially since his ex-boss has filed a complaint against him. Accused of financial embezzlement, but not of homicide, he risks up to 7 years in detention and a fine of 750,000 euros. Soraya will defend him as a whistleblower: Hadrien swears that he wanted to denounce the embezzlement of his NGO but would not have participated in it. For his part, Karim learns from an informant that the murder weapon was sold to a woman, a little brunette. Benjamin believes neither in the guilt of a mother of his former patients nor in that of a former companion. In her office, Raphaëlle picks up a package late at night and, when she leaves, a woman with long hair appears in the dark and retrieves a file...

For his part, Jordan tells Emma and Camille that his plan the day before with Judith failed. He asks Emma not to interfere in his love life anymore. In this episode of Tomorrow is Ours, Camille insists that Jordan trust expert Emma. A little later, Jordan tells Judith that he never invited Emma to Jul's concert but that it was with her that he wanted to go. Judith softens and accepts a date with him, but not at a concert, because the crowd worries her. Jordan ends up offering the places to his brother Jack and his sister Lizzie.

Finally, in episode 1285 of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on Friday September 30 on TF1, the students of Agnès Varda high school receive a visit from Marianne who explains to them her profession and her vocation as a doctor. Adam talks about the hospital and its dehumanization, which allows Marianne to approach the notion of empathy. Boosted by the experience, Marianne proposes to come back next week. Dorian really enjoyed meeting the doctor, whom he found intelligent, funny and cultured, and made him want to study medicine.