Summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1284 of September 29, 2022

In episode 1284 of Tomorrow belongs to us from Thursday, September 29, 2022, Adam comes across Hadrian in poor condition and decides to accompany him to the police station.

In episode 1284 of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on Thursday, September 29 on TF1, Hadrian wanders by the pond, completely disoriented. He stumbles upon a stranger taking pictures. It's about Adam, who he asks if he can borrow the phone. Hadrien calls his mother and leaves her a message to reassure her and tell her that he loves her. Adam hears the conversation and understands that the stranger is in danger. He manages to convince Hadrian to go to the police station with him. Alma is already there and falls into the arms of her son. For his part, Benjamin accuses Mathieu, his former colleague whom he dismissed for bad behavior, of having shot him. Mathieu was mad with rage and had every reason to be angry with Doctor Ventura. Problem: Mathieu has an alibi that turns out to be reliable.

For his part, Jordan wants to invite Judith to attend a concert with him. He does not know on which foot to dance with his boss. Emma noticed his ride. She bombards him with questions and ends up having confirmation that Jordan has a crush on Judith. In this episode of Tomorrow belongs to us, the high school student is convinced that the crush is mutual and preaches the false to know the truth. So she tells Judith that she likes Jordan. Stung to the quick, Judith misunderstands her employee's intentions. When he tries to approach her to invite her, she does not let him finish and coldly wishes him a good concert with Emma. The elder Roussel thinks his crush is not interested in him.

Finally, in episode 1284 of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on Thursday, September 29 on TF1, the students of the Agnès Varda high school are moping. They don't know what they are going to do after high school and have no idea which way to go. Chloé and François decide to bring in professionals to talk about their job in order to inspire high school students. Chloe proposes to her mother, who refuses the invitation. Renaud agrees to make a presentation. Marianne regrets her decision and succeeds in convincing Renaud that it is she who must intervene, because of her talents as a speaker. Renaud is touched by the bad faith of his companion and gives up his place to her.