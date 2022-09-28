Summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1283 of September 28, 2022

In Episode 1283 of Tomorrow is Ours, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Benjamin wakes up and tells Alma to know who shot him.

In episode 1283 of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on Wednesday September 28 on TF1, the police are looking for Hadrien, witness No. 1 of the attempted assassination of Benjamin. The young man hides, seriously injured in the arm. On Benjamin's side, the constants are good. His friend Mathieu, met in Burkina, comes to see how he is but seems more interested in Alma, whom he invites to lunch. At the police station, Lisa arrives: she is appointed captain in Sète to the post of investigator she had offered. In high school, Alma learns in class that Benjamin has woken up and rushes to find him: he tells her he knows who shot him...

Still in Sète, Noor wakes up in bed with Gabriel and slips away. A little later, the intern arrives late at the practice: Noor's scarf is sticking out of her bag and Soraya notices it and offers to bring it back to Noor. The two sisters meet for coffee and Soraya returns her scarf while asking her for the truth. Noor admits the slip-up with Gabriel but promises to clear things up with him. For his part, Gabriel tells Charlie that he is determined to do the same. The two lovers reunite at the harbor and Noor tells her that she wouldn't like it to become a regular thing, which Gabriel approves, but an awkwardness remains between them.

Finally, in episode 1283 of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on Wednesday September 28 on TF1, Nathan asks Mona to hire him at the Spoon as a clerk. Bart agrees to give it a try only if the young man proves to be versatile. In the kitchen, Mona asks Nathan if things are better since his breakup, but the young man feels terribly alone. He then decides to write down his phone number on the back of bills for girls he likes. Bart realizes this and lectures him. Later with Charlie who advises him to forget Angie, Nathan receives a message from a certain Valentine who gives him an appointment. Problem: he can't remember who it is!