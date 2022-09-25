Summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1280 of September 23, 2022

In the episode of Tomorrow belongs to us on Friday, September 23, 2022, after more than 16 hours of negotiation, the police storm.

In episode 1280 of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast Friday September 23 on TF1, Dan still refuses to release the children after 12 hours of siege, even after Audrey speaks to him. Inside, the children propose to go out and Dan gets more and more angry. He asks the children to go into the bedroom and the assault is then launched and Dan arrested. Mathis finds his mother and Léo his, under the moved gaze of the intervention team. In the hospital, Benjamin suffered a severe hemorrhage in the lungs and is under observation.

Finally, in episode 1280 of Tomorrow belongs to us, broadcast Friday September 23, 2022 on TF1, Sylvain lies to Christelle and Alex warns him. At noon, Sylvain finds Christelle for lunch and finds that he receives many text messages, and smiles a lot. At the reception of the hospital, Marianne tells a story of sleeping off of an accounting employee and Christelle realizes that her husband is giving all the signs that he is cheating on her.

Nathan misses Angie who follows her on social media. Charlie advises her to forget about him, and gets ready to go picnicking in a creek with François. Nathan becomes encrusted with the couple and talks to them about Angie non-stop. In episode 1280 of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on September 23, 2022 on TF1, Charlie can't take it anymore and asks him to stop talking. Nathan then offers to take a photo to post it on his Instagram so that Angie wants to give him a second chance. Back at the roommate, Nathan tells Adam that it's really over with Angie. Adam tries to find the words: he lives in Sète and she in the Jura, he would have ended up leaving her.