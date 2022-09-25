Summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1279 of September 22, 2022

In the episode of Tomorrow belongs to us on Thursday, September 22, 2022, Léo goes to play at Mathis's, unaware that Dan is ready to do anything to avoid being arrested.

In episode 1279 of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast Thursday, September 22 on TF1, Benjamin is between life and death and the police strongly suspect Dan of having shot Doctor Ventura. Dan denies any involvement, but the incriminating evidence overwhelms him. To be on the safe side, Audrey asks Leo not to go play at Mathis's for the moment, but Leo disobeys his aunt. At the same time, the police arrive to arrest Dan Mazure, who warns that he can go very far to be left alone. Will he go after the kids playing in the apartment?

Still in Sète, Emma tells Camille that she finally hit it off with Judith. Things could go wrong again since Emma sees Adam and jumps at the chance to go talk to him instead of going to work. In this episode of Tomorrow Belongs to Us, the teenager arrives late which annoys Alex. Later, Alex surprises Emma taking pictures of the farmhouse with Adam. He sees red, unaware that Adam and Emma simply want to dust off the association's website with some nice photos. Seeing the result on the Internet, father and daughter are amazed and apologize to Emma.

For his part, Nathan is depressed, he misses Angie, he lives in a seedy home and has to retake his baccalaureate. He works hard to buy tickets to see his sweetheart, but she is never available and finds excuses to avoid him. In episode 1279 of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on September 22, 2022 on TF1, Adam and Charlie advise Nathan to make up his mind: Angie tries to gently tackle him. To cheer him up, Charlie takes him in temporarily at François's. And the cohabitation is not easy, Nathan's shameless manner somewhat annoys the French teacher.