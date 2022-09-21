Summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1278 of September 21, 2022

In the episode of Tomorrow belongs to us from Wednesday September 21, 2022, in the parking lot of the hospital, Benjamin is shot as he was about to start his car.

In episode 1278 of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast Wednesday, September 21 on TF1, Martin pulls the injured Lisa out of the car and arrests Sacha. His run is over. In police custody, Martin announces to Girard that he is returning to prison for at least twenty years, in solitary confinement, with no one to manipulate. Martin goes to see Lisa at the hospital to thank her. He meets his 16-year-old little sister, Amel, who has come to see her. Then Victoire comes by to tell her that everything is ok: Lisa only has bruises. In the evening, Lisa and Amel talk about their departure and Lisa promises to come back to see her cousin soon. For his part, Tristan, on learning of his brother's arrest, feels guilty for wishing for his death. Fortunately, Alex and Tristan are there to cheer him up.

Still in Sète, Audrey goes to see Dan to warn him: Benjamin is an excellent doctor, he is not responsible for his situation. At the same time, in the garage, Mathis shows Leo his father's gun, making him swear not to tell anyone about it. A little later, Dan comes to apologize to Benjamin, which he appreciates, but the discussion almost escalates. If he does not lodge a complaint, on the other hand, the board of the hospital administration does. Dan is convinced that Benjamin remains responsible for the situation. In the hospital parking lot, Benjamin gets into his car and is shot. He collapses on his horn.

Finally, in episode 1278 of Tomorrow belongs to us, broadcast Wednesday September 21, 2022 on TF1, Judith goes to work without waiting for her father. She gives him the head because of the small Emma that he hired at the farmhouse. Chloe and Alex hope she doesn't get off on the wrong foot with the news. At the mas, Jordan isn't there all day so Alex suggests that Emma help him out. The two young women therefore work together. If the atmosphere is tense at the beginning, Judith relaxes thanks to the humor shown by Emma. Meanwhile, Jack and Jordan play sports together. Alex actually asked Jordan not to come today so Emma and Judith would get to know each other. And it worked !