Summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1277 of September 20, 2022

In episode 1277 of Tomorrow belongs to us from Tuesday, September 20, 2022, Lisa, Sacha's hostage, causes an accident at a police checkpoint.

In episode 1277 of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast Tuesday, September 20 on TF1, Dr. Levy tells Martin about his hostage-taking: Sacha is in pain but can walk and has taken 20,000 euros in cash from the couple. At the police station, Lisa says goodbye after writing her IGPN report. As she prepares to get into her car, Sacha robs her and asks her to take him to Spain. Meanwhile, Victoire and Georges notice that Lisa has forgotten her bag with her computer inside. Victoire calls her, Lisa picks up and acts as if everything was normal but deliberately says rambling. Sacha takes the phone and throws it out the window. Georges understands that Lisa said anything to raise the alarm: Lisa is Sacha's new victim! As he arrives at a police checkpoint, Lisa accelerates to force the passage: Martin then shoots a tire, causing an accident. Are Ash and Lisa still alive?

Still in Sète, Alma tells Audrey that it was Benjamin who made the report concerning Mathis, in which he finds that Dan gives him too much mental load. Meanwhile, Sébastien summons Dan to summarize the report. The father is desperate and justified: he has complicated schedules but loves his son and takes care of him as best he can. The prosecutor advises him to get a lawyer. Dan goes to the hospital and attacks Benjamin who does not hear his arguments. At the station, Dan admits to having freaked out because he can't stand people saying that he takes bad care of his son. Raphaëlle then arrives: she is there to represent him, sent by her father.

Finally, in episode 1277 of Tomorrow belongs to us, broadcast Tuesday, September 20, 2022 on TF1, Manon takes her exams and is ultra-stressed. Nordine and Aurore try to restore her confidence. At the Spoon, she meets Elsa and Timothée who gives her some good advice on how to concentrate. At the end of the exams, Nordine finds Manon with a bouquet of flowers: she thinks she has passed! While William has made his prune chicken tagine especially for Manon, the latter decides to go out with Nordine in a gourmet restaurant. William is nostalgic for his two little girls at home. But Aurore sees the benefits: they will be able to have sex in every room of the house! There is life after children!