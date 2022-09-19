Summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1275 of September 16, 2022

In episode 1275 of Tomorrow belongs to us airing on Friday, September 16, 2022, the police end up arresting Valentin.

In episode 1275 of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on Friday September 16 on TF1, Nordine tries to stop Valentin who attacks Manon. Aurore and Martin arrive just in time and stop him. In the interrogation room, Valentin says he had just come to speak with his ex when Nordine assaulted him. During the roommate's search, Gabriel understands that Valentin must have drugged him. In a bag on the terrace, Sara finds the rangers and Nordine a USB key which contains photos of women. But the police cook him and Valentin ends up confessing that he killed his abusive mother before throwing her into the sewers. At the Spoon, after the events of the day, Aurore and William suggest that Nordine stay for dinner with them. At the police station, Georges had the port authorities of Cyprus: Sacha is not on board and the cabin he has reserved has not been used. Martin therefore thinks that he is still in Sète.

Meanwhile, Camille can't wait any longer with Adam to see birds pass by on the pond. In this episode of Tomorrow Belongs to Us, Adam confesses to having marinated Camille by realizing that she was not really interested in photography. Back in town, Camille tells Emma about her outing with Adam and then shows her the sweater he lent her. But Dorian catches her smelling it and demands an explanation. In the yard, Adam tells Charlie about going out with Camille and learns that she has a boyfriend. Charlie thinks, correctly, that she and Emma made a bet on who would get a date first. A little later, Camille and Emma argue in front of Adam who ends up leaving them, tired.

Finally, in episode 1275 of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on September 16 on TF1, Mathis comes to pick up Léo to go to college. Audrey inquires about the judge's summons to which her father has not responded and offers to give it to him. Audrey gives the letter to Dan who is desperate: his ex-wife is asking for sole custody. Even if Mathis is too often alone because of Dan's schedules, the father does everything to make him happy. A little later, Damien advises Audrey to distance herself and stop letting Mathis come to her house to make Dan face up to his responsibilities. At the hospital, Benjamin is doing the medical file for Mathis. Alma tells her that her father is mostly overworked and not abusive.