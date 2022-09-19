Summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1274 of September 15, 2022

In episode 1274 of Tomorrow belongs to us airing on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Valentin now wants to attack Manon.

In episode 1274 of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on Thursday September 15 on TF1, Timothée wakes up, not far from the houses. He manages to return to Sète and goes directly to the police station with one idea in mind: to find the criminal thanks to the fingerprints he would have left in the police files. The brigade is relieved to see him again, but would like him to go to the hospital right away. Timothée does not budge and takes possession of the computer. Bingo! He recovers his attacker's file and Valentin is finally unmasked. The police want to arrest him, but Gabriel tells them that he went to see Manon to give her a statement. Aurore panics and warns her daughter. The young woman is taken aback by Valentin who declares his love for her before asking her for a kiss. Manon locks herself in the house, terrified, but Valentin grabs a chair, ready to break the bay window to get in.

Still in Sète, Gabriel learns that he will not be selected for an internship in Raphaël's office. The young man is very disappointed and quickly understands that Soraya is not for nothing in this change of decision. The student calls Noor to account. In this episode of Tomorrow Belongs to Us, Noor asks Soraya what happened and her sister confesses the truth: she couldn't stomach the forced kiss. The nurse reminds her eldest that she has forgiven her ex-roommate. Soraya therefore agrees to speak to Raphaëlle and Gabriel obtains the internship.

Finally, in episode 1274 of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on September 15 on TF1, Camille and Emma once again embark on a dangerous game that could do a lot of harm around them. Their new challenge? Flirt with Adam in turn to get a date. Emma burns herself out by offering her an evening that doesn't interest her, but Camille plays it smart by taking an interest in her passion for photography and offering her a walk in nature to take pictures. If Camille flirts with the high school student for fun and doesn't mean any harm, her relationship with Dorian risks suffering a hell of a lot.