Summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1273 of September 14, 2022

In episode 1273 of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on September 14 on TF1, after his assault, Charlie makes a statement at the police station before François comes to pick her up to offer her a cocooning day. In the parking lot, Charlie remembers one detail: his attacker had a flame patch on his jacket. It's a badge of the foreign legion, which fits with his way of strangling and his rangers. Martin, who was a legionnaire, will call his contacts. At the same time, a new body was found in the sewers. The victim is a Caucasian woman in her fifties who died three weeks ago. She appears to have been strangled. In the room where he is locked up, Timothée is dehydrated and has a headache. He begs to be given a drink. Valentin gives him a cocktail with medicine that Timothée drinks happily. Once Timothée is inert, Valentin takes him to the back of his pick-up and drops him off in the middle of the woods.

Still in Sète, at the roommate, Valentin has a neck pain after Charlie defended himself and Gabriel is preparing for an interview for an internship in a law firm. Faced with Raphaëlle, Gabriel makes a rather good impression, which he tells Noor who offers him to go to the roommate the same evening to celebrate. During this time, Raphaëlle informs Soraya that she is going to take Gabriel on as an intern. But Soraya tells him that, in the past, he behaved badly with his little sister… As a result, Raphaëlle tears up his CV and decides not to take it. When Noor arrives at the roommate with beers, Gabriel informs him that he is finally not selected. Noor then wants to send a message to Soraya to glean information.

Finally, in episode 1273 of Tomorrow belongs to us, broadcast on September 14 on TF1, still at the law firm, Sophie did not return home last night: she had an inconclusive date. On the beach, Nordine is dragging Manon along when he receives a call from Sophie, then a message to talk to her. Manon pushes him to go have a coffee with his ex to clear things up. Stubborn, Sophie goes to the police station to see Nordine, insensitive, and tell him that he still matters to her. Faced with Nordine's hopeless response, Sophie decides to go away from Sète on a trip.