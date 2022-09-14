Summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1272 of September 13, 2022

In episode 1272 of Tomorrow belongs to us airing on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. It was Valentin who kidnapped Timothée and assaulted young girls. Summary in advance and spoilers.

In episode 1272 of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on September 13 on TF1, Timothée is still nowhere to be found and no serious suspect is envisaged. Valentin is arrested, but does not convince the police. For his part, Timothée is instructed by the criminal to erase his fingerprints from the police file and, unfortunately, this means that when this is done, the attacker will no longer have any reason to keep the Brunet son alive. Georges and Roxane manage to trace the young man, but cannot locate him. At the place of his detention, we can finally see the face of the criminal... It's about Valentin! And after having heavily flirted with Charlie earlier in the day and pretexting an attack of malaria to justify his condition, he attacks the young woman who miraculously comes out of it.

Still in Sète, William returns to service in the role of the protective father and the least we can say is that he does not appreciate finding Manon and Nordine cuddling warmly on the terrace, believing alone. Aurore takes things with more distance, it's their age, but Doctor Daunier does not hesitate to put pressure on Nordine. In this episode of Tomorrow belongs to us, Nordine and Manon are not the only ones to be tender towards each other and, thinking them absent, Aurore and William embrace in turn and give free rein to their instincts. Before being surprised by their daughter and her boyfriend.

Finally, in episode 1272 of Tomorrow belongs to us, broadcast on September 13 on TF1, Jordan is amused by Emma's arrival and easily engages in conversation with the young woman. Judith observes the two young people discussing with great annoyance. Later, she is cold and distant with Jordan and when he points out that everyone has a past, she kicks in, retorting that she has never driven without a license. She then asks the young man to flirt outside his working hours, visibly jealous.