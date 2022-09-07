Summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1268 of September 7, 2022

In episode 1268 of Tomorrow belongs to us from Wednesday, September 7, 2022, justice has delivered its verdict and Emma can breathe.

In DNA episode 1268 on Wednesday, September 7, upon reading the ransom demand to free Timothée, Sophie manages to convince Victor to call the police. Somewhere in a garage, Timothée is always locked up with techno music playing loudly. A voice asks him to obey his request by using a computer to make code. Meanwhile, the police mount an operation to catch the kidnapper. Thanks to the spelling of the letter, Damien is certain that the kidnapper is English or of Anglo-Saxon origin. The police put the plan in place but after two hours, give up because the kidnapper has not come. Victor, in despair, breaks down and begins to cry.

Elsewhere in Sète, Emma stresses because it is the day of her judgment. Will she pay for all her flights? She is afraid of having ruined her life. In the Wednesday, September 7 episode of DNA, Camille finds her grandfather who asks her if she is dating Emma Garnier, whom he describes as a repeat offender. He asks her to avoid seeing her in view of the future Beaumont trial. He is flabbergasted when he learns that Raphaëlle is taking him in. He will blame his daughter for it but Raphaëlle defends her: the teenager has been through very hard things. Camille finds Emma in the toilet who is about to smoke a joint. She cries of her weakness and of having done anything wrong. Raphaëlle returns from the hearing: the judge has decided to be lenient: Emma will not go to prison but will have to do 180 hours of community service. She will have to clean the beaches.

Finally, in the episode of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on Wednesday September 7 on TF1, at the police station, concerning the attacks on Judith and Elsa, Georges regrets that no fingerprints have been spotted on the manhole covers. On the other hand, they were indeed raised from below. For her part, Lisa thinks the attacker wants to make objects out of his victims by choosing strong women: a brilliant student and a talented young entrepreneur. At home, Judith receives a visit from Jordan. The young woman tells him that the photos of her naked have been published on the internet and reposted many times. She has the impression of having been raped and is afraid that customers of the farmhouse will see the photos. She asks him to promise that he will not go to see the pictures.