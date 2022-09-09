Summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1267 of September 9, 2022

In episode 1267 of Tomorrow belongs to us from Friday, September 9, 2022, Timothée takes control of the police computers for his kidnapper.

On Friday, September 9, episode 1270 of DNA, after checking Erik Jomand's alibi, the police conclude that he is not the man they are looking for. For her part, even if she can count on the unwavering support of Jordan, Judith has a lot of trouble supporting the unhealthy curiosity aroused by the photos published by her attacker. When will the police finally arrest whoever did this to her? This question, Victor, Elsa and Manon also ask themselves because it is the same person who kidnapped Timothée. The young man, held prisoner, has no choice but to obey his captor. But will that be enough to be freed? He is hacking into the police server and has gained access to all the computers in the police station.

Elsewhere in Sète, Damien surprises Léo and Mathis by picking them up from school. He has planned a great program for them. After a good lunch, he takes them go-karting. Meanwhile, Audrey comes across Mathis' father arguing on the phone with his ex-wife. She criticizes him for raising their son badly, for being too lax and not present enough. Dan regrets not being able to spend more time with him and admits that he is not the strictest dad in the world, even though he feels that his son is doing quite well. On the Friday, September 9 episode of DNA, Damien stumbles across a letter from the court in Mathis's belongings. This is a summons from the family court judge: Hélène is asking for sole custody.

Finally, in the episode of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on September 9 on TF1, Camille is worried about Emma who does not respond to her messages and did not come to class. After doing her TIG in the morning, she didn't look well… Camille finally finds her at the park. Emma needed to be alone because things didn't go well with her supervisor. He treated her like crap...and the teen thinks maybe that's what she's worth: crap. Camille reassures her and promises her that she will always be there for her. Learning of the situation, Alex may have a solution. Emma could do her TIG elsewhere, for example, with an association that protects the fauna and flora of the pond.