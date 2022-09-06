Summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1267 of September 6, 2022

In episode 1267 of Tomorrow belongs to us from Tuesday, September 6, 2022, Victor receives a ransom demand for his son.

On Tuesday, September 6, DNA episode 1267, Judith is safe and tells Martin what happened. She was surely the victim of the same attacker as Elsa and now fears finding photos of her on the Internet. But aside from a manhole cover being moved nearby and Audrey claiming to have seen a rather bizarre guy wearing rangers, the police have nothing concrete yet. For his part, Victor is very worried: he does not know where Timothy is. His phone and his bike were found near the station, he is now sure that something happened to him. An envelope was placed on the car, it is a ransom demand of one million euros. Meanwhile, Timothée is locked in a shed with the music blasting, he panics completely.

Elsewhere in Sète, Victoire is worried because she hasn't heard from Samuel for 48 hours and is already imagining herself calling the embassy to report him missing. Lisa and Soraya advise him to have a good time to take his mind off things. After a manicure and film session, Victoire finally receives a call from Samuel. Everything is fine, there was simply no network. In the Tuesday, September 6 episode of DNA, Victoire feels pathetic as she finds herself hung up on her phone waiting for her boyfriend to call her. Lisa reassures her and understands her, but she advises her to think a little more about herself and take it as a new experience.

Finally, in the episode of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on Tuesday September 6 on TF1, Nathan is on a mission at the Spoon: he must help Mona obtain the position of chef. For this, he makes Jérôme, the new cook, believe that Bart is gay and sometimes a little too clingy with the employees he likes. Nathan didn't expect Jerome to be thrilled with the news! He indeed finds Bart hot and now feels free to flirt with him. But Bart is uncomfortable and makes things clear, between them, it will only be professional. Annoyed, Jérôme resigns. Good news for Mona who receives a message from Bart asking her to come back to the Spoon!