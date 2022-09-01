Summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1264 of September 1, 2022

In episode 1264 of Tomorrow belongs to us from Thursday, September 1, 2022, it's back to school at Agnès Varda high school and a student from Nantes arrives.

In episode 1264 of DNA from Thursday, September 1, the students of Agnès Varda high school return to high school. The three Roussel teenagers are ready and winnow at breakfast. Meanwhile, in her office, Chloé takes stock of the students with François and Alma, before going to wish their students a good start to the new school year. In the playground, Emma spots a very handsome new student who does not go unnoticed. He is in Maud's class, comes from Nantes and has repeated his first year. While Emma wants to talk to him, Charlie throws himself on him and starts a conversation. The new one is very interested in participating in a photo club. What motivates teenage girls to practice the art of photography?

At the same time, Sara assures Elsa that she was not sexually assaulted, which the young woman doubts: her clothes and her bra were not fastened in the same way as her. As her bracelet was stolen, the investigators first think of a work by Sacha. But Martin doesn't believe it. Damien then discovers that Sacha could have had false papers made and the police think of Serge Plantain. In his warehouse, they find the evidence that he made a fake passport for Sacha. Sara, who questioned Plantain's companion, finds a Christelle Moreno ring on her. Then the news falls: Girard, under his false name, boarded a Panamanian freighter yesterday to go to Cyprus. So he's not Elsa's attacker. Another attacker is on the prowl. At the Spa, moreover, Judith seems to be the next victim while at the Spoon, Elsa receives photos of her naked.

Finally, in the episode of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on Thursday September 1 on TF1, Mona is bored and Soraya advises her to find an activity. She is going to sell her stuff on an app and Mona wants to do the same. Soraya agrees to take her picture with her clothes for sale. At the Spoon, Nathan tells his depression to Mona, inattentive because too much on her app. At the end of the day, Mona has sold almost half of her clothes and wonders what she will do next. She decides to sell the roommate's useless crockery from now on before Soraya realizes that it is her mother's business. She advises him to find a real activity.