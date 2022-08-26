Summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1260 of August 26, 2022

In episode 1260 of Tomorrow belongs to us from Friday, August 26, 2022, Samuel flies to Mexico.

On Friday, August 26, DNA Episode 1260, Victoire is not well. She worries that Samuel will never come back from Mexico because he took a one-way ticket. He reassures her: he's taking a break from his life, but certainly not from her. He loves her and he will come back. At the hospital, his colleagues have prepared a little surprise party for him, an opportunity for Renaud to tell his son that he is proud of him. The last details before departure now settled (Paul will take care of the management of the stud farm and Renaud will help him with social events), it is time to say goodbye to Victoire. The emotion is there, even if both know it's for the best.

Finally, more fear than harm at the Sète police station: the bomb was fake. The investigators can resume their work and go in search of Sacha and Gaspard. It turns out the criminal had been in communication with his son for weeks and the teenager gave him a razor blade in the visiting room. Tristan and Juliette blame each other for not having seen anything, but the latter is convinced that she can still reason with her son. In the August 26 episode of DNA, it is clear that Sacha has manipulated Gaspard because he seems to believe that his mother will join them and that the three of them will have a new start in Morocco. However, they will have to postpone their escape. Seeing that the zodiac has moved, the fugitives prefer to leave the place. Martin and Nordine have indeed found him and hid to set a trap for them.

Finally, in the episode of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on August 26 on TF1, knowing that her reprieve risks falling, Emma thinks that Raphaëlle will never agree to keep her at home. But Camille promises him that this will not happen. For her part, Maud rejoices at the idea of ​​Emma going to prison and getting out of their lives. She doesn't suspect that at the same time, her sister is trying to convince her mother to give her best friend a chance. Raphaëlle accepts that Emma lives at her place provided that Maud agrees. And of course, she is against it. She even ends up letting go that Emma has a bad influence on Camille because she started stealing because of her. Raphaëlle is in shock.