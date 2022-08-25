Summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1259 of August 25, 2022

In episode 1259 of Tomorrow belongs to us from Thursday August 25, 2022, Commander Constant's life is in the hands of Georges.

In DNA episode 1259 of August 25, a bomb in his hands, Damien must not move while waiting for the deminers. The tension is at its height at the Sète police station which is evacuated urgently. Unfortunately, the deminers were retained and will be slow to arrive. Damien won't hold on, his arms will let go, but someone has to hold the box so that it doesn't explode. Martin decides to take over. He risks everything and recovers the bomb to allow Damien to leave. Fortunately, the commander can count on Georges to find a solution. The policeman examines the bomb and discovers that there is a timer. There are now only a few minutes left before the explosion. The deminers are still on the way. George isolates two wires, if he cuts the good one, they will be saved, if not, it will be the end. 10 seconds left... 5, 4, 3... he cuts a thread. Is this the right one?

At the same time, still in the episode of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on Thursday August 25 on TF1, Juliette learns that Sacha has attempted suicide. She would never have believed him capable of it. For Tristan, Sacha never intended to kill himself, it's just a twisted way to make his family feel guilty. He's not entirely wrong, but he doesn't suspect that his brother's real intention was to escape with Gaspard's help. At the hospital, he has put on a doctor's coat and manages to enter his father's room by tasing the policeman who was on guard. Their plan is going as planned. The parcel bomb is the ones who sent it to create a diversion. But when they are about to leave the hospital, they find themselves trapped: the pass that Gaspard stole does not open the door leading to the parking lot. Nordine tries to stop them, the criminal threatens him with a weapon and takes Bénédicte hostage. Benjamin's intervention frees her, but Sacha and his son finally manage to escape. Nordine sets off in pursuit.