Summary of Tomorrow belongs to us episode 1258 of August 24, 2022

In episode 1258 of Tomorrow belongs to us from Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Sacha is taken to the hospital in serious condition.

In episode 1258 of DNA from August 24, Georges finds the trace of the robber in the clown mask thanks to video surveillance images of service stations. Convinced that the police are doing a good job, the prosecutor accepts that Nordine rejoins the team of investigators to strengthen their research. Georges may have found an image of the thief thanks to the passenger of a car who took a selfie when Gaspard was filling a jerrycan. Meanwhile, in prison, with a razor blade he hid in his mouth, Sacha cut his wrists open and was taken to hospital. Nordine is responsible for watching his room. Meanwhile, Damien receives a mysterious package containing a bomb... which will explode if he ever drops it...

Still in the hospital, Victoire worries with Benjamin about Samuel's condition, who nevertheless repeats to her that everything is fine. Benjamin tells him about the scene he witnessed the day before: Samuel rummaging in the storeroom. A bottle of opiates was missing, according to the duty pharmacist. Did Samuel relapse into his addictions? In the Wednesday August 24 episode of DNA, Victoire gets some confidences from her lover: he certainly took the box of opiates but did not consume any. The doctor questions his life and his choices before finding a solution: going on an adventure alone to reconnect with his childhood dreams. Victoire does not understand.

Finally, in the episode of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast on August 24 on TF1, when the Diallo family's move is imminent, Angie is surprised to receive a text message from Nathan who offers her a giant treasure hunt for her last day. was. He arranges to meet her where they first kissed, at the Spoon, to give her a giant teddy bear, then a red rose after she solves a riddle, then a heart-shaped lollipop. Nathan has taken tickets to come to Dole in two weeks and offers her a one-on-one dinner. The two teenagers admit their feelings to each other. A long-distance relationship seems possible.