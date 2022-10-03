Summary of Tomorrow belongs to us as of October 3, 2022

In the episodes of Tomorrow belongs to us for the week of October 3, 2022, Sophie seems to be the target of a settling of scores and has disappeared. Summary.

In the episodes of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast from Monday October 3 on TF1, the police are trying to trace the trail of the woman who bought a weapon. Benjamin was clearly not targeted and took a stray bullet, no one had reason to blame him. After listening more carefully to the audio tapes, Damien realizes that the woman targeted is none other than... Sophie! And while carrying out the investigation, the police understand that the lawyer never left Sète, but disappeared. She is probably in great danger.

Still in Sète, Sébastien is suddenly very attentive to his image and asks his granddaughter to give him a makeover. This week in Tomorrow belongs to us, Camille tries to find out more: who does he want to please? Sébastien Perrault explains that he simply wants to change for himself, but his granddaughter is not fooled and suspects him of having met someone. For her part, Chloe surprises her mother simpering with the prosecutor. She begins to doubt: is her mother still in love with Renaud or does she have a lover? Alex tells her that she makes movies.

Finally, in the episodes of Tomorrow belongs to us broadcast from October 3, 2022 on TF1, Lisa takes her bearings in Sète. She enrolls her little sister Amel, for whom she is responsible, at Agnès Varda high school. During the interview with Chloé, Lisa does not let her sister express herself and the headmistress has to correct her several times to give her younger sister time to speak. Amel is as discreet as Lisa is extroverted. Later, Lisa confides in Victoire over a glass of wine: she has a crush on Martin.