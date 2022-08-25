Summary of Plus belle la vie episode 4603 of August 25, 2022

In episode 4603 of Plus belle la vie on Thursday August 25, 2022, exhausted by the stalled investigation, Eric decides to settle his account with Mallard.

In episode 4603 of Plus belle la vie on August 25, Emma asks Justine who she was telling on the phone that she really wanted to see him again. But Justine does not answer him and, annoyed by these reproaches, prefers to leave. She warns Baptiste of her ex's actions while reproaching him for not having been clear enough with her. Baptiste goes to Emma's to ask her to let go of Justine and tells her again that it's over between them.

At the same time, in the mountains, Lola is pleasantly surprised to see her wolf again when she wakes up. She gives him another drink and later finds him picking on one of her socks. A phone call from Kylian scares him away: he explains to his sister that Gabriel and Thomas have made the decision to pay him a surprise visit to the shelter the next day. Kylian tries to make them give up, in vain.

Elsewhere in Marseille, in the episode of Plus belle la vie on Thursday, August 25, at the roommate, Sylvia shows Romain the porn film in which Étienne plays after having heard Émilie talk about it the day before. She then teases Emilie who has come to have a drink on the terrace and Nathan hears their conversation and keeps Blanche informed. Emilie surprises them. Back at the roommate, she receives Etienne and finds herself completely blocked by the situation. She asks him to take a break. Etienne prefers to leave, explaining that each time his girlfriends found out about his job, they left him.

Finally, in the episode of PBLV broadcast on Thursday August 25 on France 3, during his interrogation, Simon's neighbor claims to be innocent and seems moved to know him in critical condition. At the hospital, Ariane comes to see Éric, annoyed that Mallard is not already indicted and that Marc is not in police custody. At the farm, the ex-cop grabs Mallard's gun and aims it, telling him he's going to pay for what he did to Simon.