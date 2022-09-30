Summary of Plus belle la vie episode 4379 of September 30, 2022

In episode 4379 of Plus belle la vie on Friday, September 30, 2022, Livia is arrested by the police but retains her hold on Céline and the Mistralians.

In episode 4379 of Plus belle la vie on Friday September 30 on France 3, Livia expresses to the police her contempt for the feeling of love, capable of breaking everything. His vitiated mind seems to infect all Mistralians. A wind of destruction blows on couples who thought they were solid. Nathan lowers his gun and does not attack Stan, but the damage is done, Sabrina has already confessed to her ex that she still thinks of him. For her part, Claire confronts Leo while he is with Agathe and the former policeman does nothing to restrain his partner when she threatens to leave him. As for Celine, while she thinks she's out of the woods and is delighted to have found Vincent, the mad psychiatrist regains control of her mind and sends her to kill the man of her life.

Still in Marseille, Betty and Noé are humiliated by Laëtitia and Betty makes it a personal story. She can't let him have the last word and now feels ready to step up a gear for revenge. Noah follows her. In this episode of Plus belle la vie, Betty wants to get her new history teacher fired. She asks for advice from Blanche without seeming to and the latter does not realize anything and even reveals the name of an inspector who works at the academy. The latter is used to intervene in emergencies in high schools. Betty contacts her pretending to be her mother and denounces Pétainist remarks made by Laëtitia. The inspector decides to act immediately.

Finally, in this episode 4379 of Plus belle la vie broadcast on Friday September 30 on France 3, Roland is preparing hard for the birthday of his twins. He is sorry to see Noé and Kylian angry and speaks to Blanche who explains to him that given the situation, she will not be able to participate. Marci relates the event to her son who says nothing, visibly uncomfortable. Later, the teenager rings his rival's doorbell: he wants Noé to come to his birthday party to please Roland and Noé accepts. Kylian confesses to his father that he would have liked Noah to refuse, that would have given him a good reason to hate him. Roland recognizes there the great heart of his son.