Summary of More beautiful life from October 3, 2022

In the upcoming episodes of Plus belle la vie from Monday, October 3, 2022, the Mistral bids farewell to the patriarch of the district. Summary.

In episodes of Plus belle la vie broadcast from Monday, October 3, it's the birthday of twins Lola and Kylian! Thomas has made them a great breakfast and tells them he is happy to have them as brother and sister. For his part, Roland shares a moment of complicity with Mirta before welcoming François, arriving from the United States. The whole Marci family takes a photo to immortalize the moment and Lola and Noé manage to talk to each other again. While Roland confides in Mirta that he is happy with the situation and plays a game of football with his great-grandson Mathis, the old man suddenly falls to the ground, victim of a heart attack.

While he seemed harmless in prison, Livia continues to have a hold on Celine who is about to stab Vincent. In the upcoming episodes from Monday, October 3, Vincent tries to convince his ex to spare him by having him read a love letter he wrote for her. In his cell, Livia mumbles and Ariane overhears him whispering "Kill him" and notices the pentacle in his hand. The policewoman seizes it and Céline suddenly realizes that Vincent has never stopped being in love with her. Ariane and Nebout cannot reach Céline and Vincent on the phone, so they arrive at Chaumette's and surprise him in bed with Céline.

In the upcoming episodes of PBLV broadcast from Monday October 3 on France 3, Kevin has not heard from Alexandra all weekend and the intern calls the police station to say that she is sick and does not will not come. It's too much for Kevin who arrives at Alexandra's and makes her a declaration of love. Touched, she tells him that the reciprocal is true… but she has a heavy secret that she is not yet ready to share with him.