Summary of More beautiful life from October 10, 2022

MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE. In episodes of Plus belle la vie starting Monday, October 10, 2022, a henchman of Pavel kidnaps Luna after Bastien alerts the police. Summary.

In the upcoming episodes of Plus belle la vie broadcast from Monday, October 10, Kylian does not understand why his father bequeathed the bar to Charles Frémont. The man, who drags himself a reputation as a crook, renames the Mistral "Le Charle's" and places great ambitions in the establishment. Still behind the counter, Kylian ruminates and Frémont tells François and Thomas that Roland gave him the bar after the latter saved his life in the street.

Still in Marseille, Bastien is at the police station to indicate that Pavel and Lorraine Fournier are hiding in the hotel. In the next episodes of Plus belle la vie, the prosecutor Revel decides to launch an operation at the Zéphyr and asks Bastien to evacuate the establishment beforehand. For her part, Ariane promises Stan an adjustment of sentence if he helps them to arrest Pavel. But the plan fails and Pavel and Fournier leave the hotel before being caught. As for Luna, she is kidnapped before her eyes…

Finally, in future episodes of Plus belle la vie, it's Laetitia's inspection day. Very tense, she asks her students to make a good impression in front of the inspector. Not playing the game as usual, Betty tries to destabilize her, which works. After class, the teacher will talk to the inspector about the sacrifices she has made in her life, carried away by her emotions. Rochat telephones the rectorate to intervene.