Summary of More beautiful life episode 4639 of October 14, 2022

MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE. In episode 4639 of Plus belle la vie on Friday, October 14, 2022, Lorraine kills Pavel and the truth about Roland's legacy comes to light. Summary.

In episode 4639 of Plus belle la vie on October 14, Claire, who had followed Leo, saves him in extremis by knocking out his attacker. Meanwhile, Agathe and Luna are getting ready to leave the house, but before that, Luna takes care to delete the video with which Pavel is blackmailing Bastien. For his part, Revel wakes up naked on a park bench. He has no memory of what happened and thinks he was drugged. He tries to remember the last thing he did when Leo shows up at the police station and gives him Pavel's address. But inside the house, the police find Lorraine with Pavel lying on her lap. He died, she poisoned him to protect him from himself, she said.

Also in Marseille, the American detective hired by François tells the Marci that the lawyer they have been dealing with is actually an actor! Charles paid him to set up this false inheritance story. In the episode of Plus belle la vie on Friday, October 14, since Frémont is ready to do anything to be forgiven, instead of denouncing him to the police, Kylian asks him to do his job for him. Throughout the day, he takes malicious pleasure in being called "boss" and everyone goes there on their own little whim to drive Frémont crazy. Finally, in front of the work accomplished by Charles, Kylian decides that they are quits. But Charles takes pity on him, he tells him that he is going to end his life alone and idle… tender, Kylian offers him to come back the next day.

Finally, in the episode of PBLV broadcast on October 14 on France 3, Alexandra manages to be invited with Kévin to the pot of a former colleague to whom they were not invited. But once there, she is bored and not very comfortable when her colleagues talk about their children. This is what made her hesitate about her transition: a real obstacle course awaits her if she wants to be a mother. Kevin reassures her, we can live very happily without becoming a parent, and then she can always adopt. Alexandra thanks him for supporting her. Kevin kisses her, but both are uncomfortable, they've had too much to drink. For Alexandra, if something is going to happen again between them, she wants it to be safe, because she will not bear to be rejected a second time.