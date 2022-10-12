Summary of More beautiful life episode 4637 of October 12, 2022

MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE. In episode 4637 of More beautiful life of Wednesday October 12, 2022, Frémont takes its ease at the Mistral and imposes its rules. Summary.

In episode 4637 of Plus belle la vie on October 12, Frémont takes his ease and decides to change things at the Mistral: he imposes on Kylian a three-piece suit, criticizes it on his hair and is not able to remember his first name. The teenager and his twin ruminate over the contemptuous attitude of the old man. Not only is Charles a megalomaniac and never misses an opportunity to remind people that he was head waiter in a luxury establishment, but he scares away the customers. He smokes inside and stings in the box. Thomas asks Kylian to stay calm while he understands why Roland made this decision.

At the same time, Luna is still held prisoner by Pavel and attracts the jealousy of her companion who wants to get rid of her. Pavel says he'll eliminate Luna when he decides, but when the time comes, he can't take the leap and leaves her alive. In this episode of Plus belle la vie, Nathan overhears a phone conversation between Stan and Sabrina where the gangster asks her to be happy. Nathan doesn't tell Sabrina that he heard everything, but she tells him right away that she just talked to her ex and they said goodbye. Nathan embraces his companion who then offers him to spend some time together, far from the city.

Finally, in episode 4637 of Plus belle la vie broadcast on October 12 on France 3, Kevin has a hard time forgetting Alexandra. While she's away, he saves her Tamagochi's life. The two colleagues laugh and discuss again. Alexandra confides in her childhood and Kevin remembers her, and vice versa. At the end of the day, they say goodbye without realizing that Laëtitia is behind them. Curious, she asks her son about this girl he seems very much in love with. Kevin darkens and explains to his mother that nothing will ever happen between them.