Summary of More beautiful life episode 4636 of October 11, 2022

In episode 4636 of Plus belle la vie on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Laetitia is deemed fit to teach.

In episode 4636 of Plus belle la vie of October 11, following her inspection, Laetitia is more and more convinced that she is not made to teach. Claire reassures her and pushes her to believe in her vocation. Faced with her students, Laetitia opens her heart, if her mission ends there, she will miss them and she will have been proud to have been their teacher. The hour of the verdict has come, the inspector announces to Laetitia that even if she has shortcomings, which is normal for a beginner, her courage and tenacity are a good example for the students and she considers her fit to teach. In tears, Laetitia can't believe it: her new life is beginning, she has finally found her place.

At the same time, in this episode of Plus belle la vie, Nathan comes to see Stan in the prison visiting room to tell him that he was the one who called the police. Stan suspected it, but knowing that Sabrina chose Nathan, he entrusts her to him. Meanwhile, when the police have no leads to find Pavel, he plans to trap Revel and make him his mole. The fact that Pavel watches over Luna, still under the effect of sleeping pills, does not fail to stir up Lorraine's jealousy, which pushes him in vain to get rid of her. Once awake, Luna clears things up with Pavel: he can threaten her, he never will.

It's also time for explanations for Kevin who apologizes to Alexandra. He's sorry for her reaction, but he wished he'd known sooner that she was transgender. For him to understand, Alexandra tells him about the ordeals she had to go through. While everyone thought of her as a boy, she always knew she was a girl and went into hiding for years. But when she started taking hormones and was able to dress the way she dreamed, she finally felt 100% herself. In the October 11 episode of PBLV on France 3, although he is impressed by Alexandra's courage and can't stop thinking about her, he prefers them to be friends, because physically, it is not possible for him.