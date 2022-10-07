Summary of More beautiful life episode 4635 of October 7, 2022

MORE BEAUTIFUL LIFE. In episode 4635 of Plus belle la vie of Friday, October 7, 2022, Charles Frémont inherits the Mistral. Summary.

In episode 4634 of Plus belle la vie on October 7, the Marci and the Corcel recover from a memorable binge in honor of Roland. Lola feels ready to go out, but Kylian stays home and is very surprised when Betty rings to check on her. Later, the siblings are surprised by a call received from the United States. A notary wants to talk to them about their father's will. At the time of the appointment with the notary, they learn that Roland had his will made in the United States in order to circumvent the French law which requires that all children receive a share of inheritance. The surprise is great, Roland's only heir is none other than...Charles Frémont! Why did Roland make this decision?

At the same time, Laëtitia decides to face her fears and returns to high school. The class is going well and at the end, Sunalee asks her to help her: she doesn't know how to take notes and Lola isn't there to give her hers. In this episode of More beautiful life airing on October 7, the history teacher is delighted to be useful and she understands that she is made to teach. Valentin invites her to a restaurant and she tells him that she will stay in Marseille. Their relationship was very beautiful, but has deteriorated and the two former lovers prefer to break up and open a new chapter.

Still in Marseille, Kevin is torn between his feelings and his confusion. Discovering that Alexandra is a transgender woman upsets him and he no longer knows where he is. He is verbally harsh with her, but many memories come to mind for the two colleagues. Also in this episode of Plus belle la vie, Alexandra would like to be able to explain herself, but Kevin is not ready and runs away from her. However, as she walks down the street, she sees a familiar figure. Is this Kevin?

Finally, in episode 4634 of Plus belle la vie broadcast on Friday October 7 on France 3, Luna is at the mercy of Pavel who takes her for his slave. The criminal is furious when he realizes that his ex is not completely devoted to him. He demands that she go to his room to clean up. Bastien can't stand the situation any longer, but Luna refuses to let him surrender. However, he decides to call the police station to denounce Pavel, even if it means that he himself will go to prison.