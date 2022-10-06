Summary of More beautiful life episode 4633 of October 6, 2022

In episode 4633 of Plus belle la vie on Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Mistralians attend Roland's funeral.

In episode 4633 of Plus belle la vie on October 6, the Mistralians prepare to attend Roland's funeral. While Thomas remembers his father's marriage to Mirta, the latter wants to dress up to see him one last time. For his part, François is proud that Roland gave him a taste for hard work and a job well done. He consoles Lola who would have liked to spend more time with him: even if she didn't know him much, her father takes up a lot of space in her heart. The whole family is moved when it comes time to bid a final farewell to Roland and it is with great emotion that Thomas comes to see his body before the funeral. He tells Roland how much he will miss him. During the funeral, Kylian pays him a last tribute by reading the text written by Thomas. The emotion is at its height… when the telephone rings. Thomas realizes he dropped it in the coffin! Later, Roland's relatives are having a drink at the Mistral bar and decide to leave him a message by calling Thomas' cell phone. Kylian tells his father that he loves him and that he will do anything to make him proud until the end.

At the same time, the inspection gives nightmares to Laetitia who fell asleep on the couch while she was studying. She's late for her class. Panicked, she calls Rochat to warn him that she won't come because she has gastro. Kevin knows she lied and offers his mother to talk to him, but she prefers to be alone. During this time, Rochat ensures his course and lets himself be carried away by his passion for Napoleon. So much so that Betty wonders if she didn't prefer Mrs. Belesta... In the episode of PBLV broadcast on Thursday October 6 on France 3, Valentin arrives unexpectedly at Laetitia's and notices that she looks a bit small. It's not going well in high school, she doesn't sleep anymore, doesn't eat anymore and even if she likes to teach, she doesn't know if she's going to hold on. For Valentin, Laetitia is talented, endowed with unfailing strength and willpower and does not deserve to go through all that.